Spurs newsletter: Zion to make debut vs. SA; Frustrated Pop vents after loss; Fans call out Spurs Jesus

SAN ANTONIO – If there is one thing you can say about this Spurs team, it is that they definitely do not lack drama. Welcome to this week’s KSAT.com Spurs newsletter.

The Spurs survived on Monday night to beat the Suns on the road after defeating a good Miami team on Sunday.

The problem? An inexcusable home game loss against Atlanta. Pop was not happy to say the least.

San Antonio is at the midway point of the season and sit a half-game out of the playoff picture. It’s been a grind, but the rotation seems set to make a playoff push.

Lonnie Walker IV is getting normal minutes and even Marco Belinelli has played well lately. DeMar DeRozan continues to play at an All-Star level, but the schedule ahead is brutal.

The second half of the season will be a challenge. It starts with a road game in New Orleans that will feature the debut of rookie phenom Zion Williamson.

POP SOUND OF THE WEEK: The Spurs head coach vents after loss to Hawks. He said late game execution has bitten the team in the “ASS" the whole year and fans should have asked for their money back after the first half. HEAR THE COACH HERE.

Gregg Popovich speaks to the media after the Spurs loss to the Hawks. (KSAT)

Spurs Jesus gets major backlash after posting ‘organization doesn’t appreciate me’ (This was the weirdest Spurs related story of the week.)

Zion Williamson to make season debut against Spurs on Jan. 22

Patty Mills raises awareness of Indigenous cultures and San Antonio’s origins

ROUND BALL ROUNDTABLE: What grade do you give the Spurs players and coach Popovich for the first half of the season?

I would give Pop a "C" for the first half of the season. For whatever reason, he was slow to utilize Walker into the Spurs’ rotation, and at times takes him out at critical crunch times.

Keep in mind the man has brought us five NBA titles, while making the pIayoffs for 22 straight seasons. I would give the players overall a "D" for lack of consistency and focus in the first half of the season.

Spurs get a "C" from me. They are showing potential, but are still too up-and-down. Pop also gets a “C.”

He needs to give Lonnie more playing time. Navigating the NBA without the Big Three hasn’t been easy for him, but I imagine he’s doing all he can to turn this season around.

As of right now, I would give the Spurs no better than a “B-minus.” The eight-game losing streak really set them back. They are consistently, inconsistent. Just when you think they are going to put together a nice winning streak, they lose to a team like Atlanta.

I think Pop is doing a pretty good job considering the youth he has on this team as of right now. He’s earned a “B.”

I give Pop a “C-plus.” I think he’s finally figured out a nice rotation, but it took too long to get Lonnie minutes. We don’t know behind the scenes why that was the case, but you can see Walker’s impact.

The team itself gets a “C-minus” from me. They are still under .500, but have proven they can beat good teams. That is what has been so maddening. They play too much to the level of their competition.

PLAYER SOUND OF THE WEEK: Lonnie says DeMar is an All-Star, but team success is more important. LW4 also discusses impact that MLK has had on his life. Hear LW4 right here.

Lonnie says DeMar should be an All-Star, but says team is worried about winning above all

OFF COURT STORY OF WEEK: Gregg Popovich reflects on legacy of MLK, fears ‘rollback’ of ‘race situation’ in country. Click here to check out what Pop said.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich watches from the sideline during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

POWER RANKINGS PULSE:

ESPN.com: 17th in NBA, says DeRozan is an exception to the analytics era

SI.com: 16th in NBA, says DeMar is likely just short of an All-Star appearance

NBA.com: 15th in NBA, says offense has improved, but team still hasn’t put it all together

SPURS SCHEDULE LOOK AHEAD:

Jan. 22 : at New Orleans Pelicans

Jan. 24: vs Phoenix Suns

Jan. 26: vs Toronto Raptors

Jan. 27: at Chicago Bulls

KEY GAME/MATCHUP OF WEEK:

In case you have not heard, Zion Williamson is expected to make his debut this week against the Spurs. San Antonio historically has not played well in New Orleans so it will be a challenge either way. The Spurs probably have to win 3 of 4 this week with the Rodeo Road Trip looming.

The most interesting Spur in the world, or former Spurs player, is Manu Ginobili, with Boris Diaw a close second. What has Manu been up to? He did not tweet this week, but “Manu” was trending on Twitter. It turned out to be for political reasons, but nonetheless fans had fun with the topic. “Manu is trending. I definitely thought it was Manu Ginobili saving an arena from a rogue bat.” MANU. FOREVER.

(Image of tweet about Manu Ginobili trending on social media.) (KSAT)

