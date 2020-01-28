LaVine delivers late, Bulls edge Spurs 110-109

CHICAGO, Ill. – Zach LaVine scored 13 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, including two clutch foul shots with 2.1 seconds left, and the Chicago Bulls beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-109 on Monday night.

LaVine won an entertaining duel with DeMar DeRozan after Chicago trailed by 10 heading into the final period. DeRozan tied it at 108 on a tough fadeaway jumper with 8.6 seconds left, but LaVine responded with two free throws after he was fouled by Jakob Poetl on a drive to the basket.

San Antonio had one last chance, and DeRozan was fouled by Kris Dunn on a long jumper with 0.2 seconds to go. DeRozan made the first, missed the second and grabbed the rebound, but was unable to get a shot off before time expired.

Chicago placed seven players in double figures in its third win in four games. Denzel Valentine scored 16 points, and Thaddeus Young and Tomas Satoransky each added 13.

DeRozan had 36 points and 10 rebounds for San Antonio. Patty Mills made six 3-pointers and finished with 25 points.

The Spurs played without forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who was sidelined by a sprained right thumb. The 34-year-old Aldridge stayed in San Antonio after he had 10 points and 10 rebounds during Sunday's 110-106 loss to Toronto.

Poetl, who replaced Aldridge in the starting lineup, finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds. But he missed three big foul shots in the fourth after he was intentionally fouled by Chicago.

The Bulls paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with a pregame video and 24 seconds of silence. Fans also used chalk to write messages remembering Bryant on the pavement outside the United Center.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Southern California.

After Chicago won the opening tip, it took an 8-second backcourt violation. San Antonio then took a 24-second shot clock violation. Bryant wore Nos. 8 and 24 during his NBA career.

“There will never be another Kobe Bryant," said LaVine, who wears No. 8 and idolized Bryant growing up. “There’s only one person like that ever. He touched so many lives in the way he affected basketball, and beyond that as well.’’

Spurs: Led by Mills, San Antonio went 10 for 25 from 3-point range.

Bulls: F Otto Porter Jr. (broken left foot) completed a routine of skipping and walking at the morning shootaround. But coach Jim Boylen said Porter isn't running just yet. “He looked upbeat, like he's chomping at it a little bit, which I think is good," Boylen said. Porter hasn't played since Nov. 6. ... F Lauri Markkanen missed his third consecutive game because of a right hip injury. He is expected to remain sidelined through the All-Star break. “Lauri says he feels good, kind of waiting that thing out," Boylen said.

Spurs: Host the Jazz on Wednesday night. San Antonio lost two of three against Utah last season.

Bulls: Visit the Pacers on Wednesday. Chicago has dropped its last seven games against Indiana, including the first two matchups this season.

