Spurs look to tune out Jazz, snap 3-game skid

SAN ANTONIO – When the San Antonio Spurs take on the Utah Jazz Wednesday night there will be a since of urgency for the Spurs.

They are in the midst of a three-game losing steak and after two home games, including the contest against the Jazz and Saturday against Charlotte, they will be headed out of town for their annual Rodeo Road Trip.

The Spurs should have, and could have won all three that they lost. Those losses were against Phoenix , Toronto and Monday in Chicago.

“(We) shot ourselves in the foot, letting some games slip away, not only on the win and loss column, but you know it’s almost like a step back on our performance,” said Patty Mills.

The Spurs are going to have to step up as a team in order to deal with what’s ahead.

“It’s not like there are many changes, but these two games are definitely important for us to be able to get, play our best before we have a massive month of February,” Mills said.

That month includes eight games in six cities over 23 days with several Western Conference playoff teams.

That means they need to see more consistency which has been the main problem all season.

There are times in games when they are in control and other times in the same game, they lose that control.

“It’s a tale of two halves sometimes you know," Rudy Gay said.

“I think it comes down to mental focus,” Mills said. “We show how good we can be when we are all on the same page.”

But many times in the middle of a game, the page gets turned.

“We have to be consistent, really be consistent," said Gay. "That is one of the biggest things for us we have to be consistent. Can’t take plays off, we have to play like our backs against the wall.”

They are going to have to play like that for the rest of the year if they want to play in the post season.