No. 4 San Diego St still unbeaten after rout of New Mexico

San Diego State guard Trey Pulliam (4) dribbles around New Mexico guard Keith McGee (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – KJ Feagin scored 18 points and No. 4 San Diego State routed undermanned New Mexico 85-57 on Wednesday night to remain the lone unbeaten team in the country.

The Aztecs (22-0, 11-0 in Mountain West) got off to a 17-0 lead, holding New Mexico (16-7, 5-5) scoreless for the first 4:44 before Corey Manigault, who finished with 12 points, hit a turnaround jumper from the paint.

San Diego State made seven of its first nine shots, including three 3-pointers, to blow the game open early. The Lobos missed their first seven shots and also turned it over twice in that span. The lead never dropped below 12 points thereafter.

New Mexico, which lost at home for the first time this season, was missing four starters from the beginning of the season – two to suspensions, one because he was dismissed and another for an injury.

The latest was leading scorer JaQuan Lyle, who already had just missed two games because of an injury. He was suspended Wednesday for two games after he was host to a party Saturday in which two people were shot, suffering non-life-threatening wounds.

BIG PICTURE

San Diego State: With the easy win, the Aztecs retained their large conference lead as every other team has at least three losses. It is the team’s longest undefeated streak to start a season and is San Diego State’s 11th road/neutral-court win of the season.

New Mexico: The loss drops the Lobos out of a four-way deadlock for fourth place in the Mountain West.

UP NEXT

San Diego State: The Aztecs are home Feb. 1 to play Utah State, which is coming off a 68-45 win over Wyoming on Tuesday.

New Mexico: The Lobos are at Fresno State on Feb. 1 after the Bulldogs beat Air Force 79-68 on Tuesday.