UIL realignment: Major shakeups for Brandeis, NEISD, NISD; Judson-Steele area district gets stronger

SAN ANTONIO – There were some major shakeups in San Antonio area high school athletics on Monday when district realignments were revealed for the UIL 2020-2022 seasons.

The biggest move in football was Northside ISD schools Brandeis and Clark realigned to play the North East ISD schools in District 28-6A.

That district already features schools such as Reagan, Johnson, Churchill and Madison.

The nine remaining NISD schools were placed in District 29-6A. Harlan is the newcomer while Brennan and O’Connor remain together.

One of the strongest districts in the state, District 27-6A, remained competitive with the addition of Wagner to the likes of Judson, Steele, Clemens and Smithson Valley.

In 5A Division I, the San Antonio ISD schools were placed with the Edgewood ISD schools.

That district is now comprised of Brackenridge, Burbank, Edison, Highlands, Sam Houston, Jefferson, Lanier, Kennedy and Memorial.

Veterans Memorial, Harlandale, McCollum and Seguin were realigned with four Austin area schools to create District 12 in 5A-DI.

District 15 in 5A Division II remains competitive and relatively the same.

Boerne Champion, Medina Valley, Floresville, Kerrville Tivy, Lockhart and Alamo Heights remain together.

