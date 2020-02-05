National Signing Day 2020: See where San Antonio’s top recruits are headed

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of San Antonio area student athletes are signing national letters of intent on Wednesday.

Many signed in December, but February is another traditional date. Find out where some of the area’s top recruits are headed to further their academic and athletic careers. (This list will be updated throughout the day. Names in bold signed in December.)

Antonian:

Devin Grant, Antonian LB verbally committed to Colorado

Khalil Warfield, Antonian QB/ATH verbally committed to UTEP

Boerne-Champion:

Bowen Fjord, football - Utah State

Brandeis:

Frank Wilson IV, Brandeis DB

Kris Bowen, Brandeis TE verbally committed to Cornell

Brennan:

Keion Thomas, football - A&M-Kingsville

Darryon Tolefree, football - A&M-Kingsville

Branon Jackson, football - A&M-Kingsville

Clemens:

Mason Chambers, Clemens DB verbally committed to Iowa State==

Derrick Lewis, Clemens LB verbally committed to Texas Tech

Ryan Ward, baseball committed to UTSA

Ashton Zielinski, softball committed to Vernon College

Kaycie Willis, basketball committed to University of Dallas

Jacob Brehm, swimming committed to McKendree University

Conley Savage, swimming committed to Univ. of Missouri

Shelby O’Neal, volleyball committed to Univ. of Arizona

Cassidy Steadman, volleyball committed to TWU

Vicente Perez, football - UMHB

Cornerstone:

Jordyn Morgan, Cornerstone DB verbally committed to Iowa State

Johnson:

Justin Rodriguez, football - UTSA

Judson:

Antony Shelton, football - UTPB

Amarea Bailey, football - UTPB

Xavier Spencer, football - UTSA

Angelo Tejada, football - UTEP

Mike Chandler, football

Kerrville Tivy:

Jared Zirkel, Kerrville Tivy PK verbally committed to Georgia

Madison:

Leah Hayes, softball - Univ. of Incarnate Word

Valen Penn, football - UNLV

Raymond Jackson, football – A&M Kingsville

De’Shaun Heaggans, football - Southern Nazarene Univ.

Darien Gill, football - Hardin Simmons

O’Connor:

Pryson Greer, O’Connor DL verbally committed to Navy

Logan Parr, O’Connor OL verbally committed to Texas

Roosevelt:

Rashod Owens, Roosevelt WR/ATH verbally committed to Oklahoma State

Shiner:

Donyai Taylor, Shiner ATH verbally committed to UTSA

Smithson Valley:

Devin Smith, football - BYU

Jacob Forton, football - TLU

Trey Witcher, football - Black Hills State

Southwest:

Mahki Johnson, football - Northern Colorado

Steele:

Damion Hart, Steele OLB/DE verbally committed to Abilene Christian

Daniel Jackson, Steele WR verbally committed to Iowa State

Jaylon Jones, Steele DB verbally committed to Texas A&M

Geneva Moreno, volleyball committed to Otterbein

Malia Viernes, volleyball committed to Prairie View A&M

Aja Holmes, basketball committed to TCU

Evelyn Bruner, swimming committed to Texas A&M

Steven Ware-Miller, swimming committed to Texas A&M

Daryn McKnight, football - UMHB

Veterans Memorial:

Dresden McIver-Brown, Veterans Memorial DT verbally committed to UTEP

Kahliq Paulette, football - Cal Poly

Darius Guess, football - UMHB

Wagner:

Joshua Cobbs, football - Wyoming

DeMarcus Hendricks, football - A&M-Kingsville

Avante Stevens, football - A&M-Kingsville