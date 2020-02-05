National Signing Day 2020: See where San Antonio’s top recruits are headed
SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of San Antonio area student athletes are signing national letters of intent on Wednesday.
Many signed in December, but February is another traditional date. Find out where some of the area’s top recruits are headed to further their academic and athletic careers. (This list will be updated throughout the day. Names in bold signed in December.)
Antonian:
Devin Grant, Antonian LB verbally committed to Colorado
Khalil Warfield, Antonian QB/ATH verbally committed to UTEP
Boerne-Champion:
Bowen Fjord, football - Utah State
Brandeis:
Frank Wilson IV, Brandeis DB
Kris Bowen, Brandeis TE verbally committed to Cornell
Brennan:
Keion Thomas, football - A&M-Kingsville
Darryon Tolefree, football - A&M-Kingsville
Branon Jackson, football - A&M-Kingsville
Clemens:
Mason Chambers, Clemens DB verbally committed to Iowa State==
Derrick Lewis, Clemens LB verbally committed to Texas Tech
Ryan Ward, baseball committed to UTSA
Ashton Zielinski, softball committed to Vernon College
Kaycie Willis, basketball committed to University of Dallas
Jacob Brehm, swimming committed to McKendree University
Conley Savage, swimming committed to Univ. of Missouri
Shelby O’Neal, volleyball committed to Univ. of Arizona
Cassidy Steadman, volleyball committed to TWU
Vicente Perez, football - UMHB
Cornerstone:
Jordyn Morgan, Cornerstone DB verbally committed to Iowa State
Johnson:
Justin Rodriguez, football - UTSA
Judson:
Antony Shelton, football - UTPB
Amarea Bailey, football - UTPB
Xavier Spencer, football - UTSA
Angelo Tejada, football - UTEP
Mike Chandler, football
Kerrville Tivy:
Jared Zirkel, Kerrville Tivy PK verbally committed to Georgia
Madison:
Leah Hayes, softball - Univ. of Incarnate Word
Valen Penn, football - UNLV
Raymond Jackson, football – A&M Kingsville
De’Shaun Heaggans, football - Southern Nazarene Univ.
Darien Gill, football - Hardin Simmons
O’Connor:
Pryson Greer, O’Connor DL verbally committed to Navy
Logan Parr, O’Connor OL verbally committed to Texas
Roosevelt:
Rashod Owens, Roosevelt WR/ATH verbally committed to Oklahoma State
Shiner:
Donyai Taylor, Shiner ATH verbally committed to UTSA
Smithson Valley:
Devin Smith, football - BYU
Jacob Forton, football - TLU
Trey Witcher, football - Black Hills State
Southwest:
Mahki Johnson, football - Northern Colorado
Steele:
Damion Hart, Steele OLB/DE verbally committed to Abilene Christian
Daniel Jackson, Steele WR verbally committed to Iowa State
Jaylon Jones, Steele DB verbally committed to Texas A&M
Geneva Moreno, volleyball committed to Otterbein
Malia Viernes, volleyball committed to Prairie View A&M
Aja Holmes, basketball committed to TCU
Evelyn Bruner, swimming committed to Texas A&M
Steven Ware-Miller, swimming committed to Texas A&M
Daryn McKnight, football - UMHB
Veterans Memorial:
Dresden McIver-Brown, Veterans Memorial DT verbally committed to UTEP
Kahliq Paulette, football - Cal Poly
Darius Guess, football - UMHB
Wagner:
Joshua Cobbs, football - Wyoming
DeMarcus Hendricks, football - A&M-Kingsville
Avante Stevens, football - A&M-Kingsville
