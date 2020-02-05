Scholar Athlete: Antonio Castano, Brennan High School

SAN ANTONIO – What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

Graduating with my friends. We have had a long, hard road together. I want to see everyone succeed after high school. Senior Prom. I have a girlfriend now, Monica Reyes. I want to make our senior year together as special and memorable as possible. I am very excited about my future. My life is about to change after graduation. I am ready for all of the challenges to come.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and your particular sport?

My parents and grandparents are all very hard workers. This is a big motivation for me. Having that kind of support is huge. I am truly blessed. I want to make them all proud of me. But I want to make myself proud, too. I want to prove to myself that succeeding in classroom and sports is possible if you want it. My dog, Oreo, motivates me too! He is a 1-year-old Husky.

What advice would you give other student-athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

I never thought of myself as an advice-giver, but this is what I would say. Keep your focus on the big picture, work hard to achieve your goals, push yourself to your limits and don’t quit. There is always a way to succeed if you really want to. Learn from your mistakes. Don’t repeat them. Stay close to your family because they want you to succeed more than you do.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

Brennan High School is awesome! I learned how to be a responsible hard-working young man. My coaches taught me how to be an ACE (Attitude, Character, Effort) on and off the field. That was not easy. We shared life experiences that I will never forget. Football has changed my life. I am a better person now because of it. I will miss it. It will always be a part of me.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I want to attend college at the University of Incarnate Word. I want to major in pharmacy. UIW is the only school in San Antonio that has a Pharmacy Degree Program. I want to be a pharmacist to help the people in San Antonio who speak English and Spanish. I want to study to be a bilingual pharmacist. I know it will be challenging but it will be worth it.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

It would be the ability to fly. Imagine the possibilities! All the time I could save. I could get from one place to another in an instant. No more traffic to deal with. I could also carry people to where they need to go for free. Less cars on the road means less traffic and fewer car accidents. This could change everything for everyone. But they can’t be afraid of heights.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

Now this is a tough question to answer because I have a girlfriend, now, but it would be Ariana Grande. I love her music and her style. She has a huge passion for what she does. She is an inspiration to many who want to purse a career in acting and singing. I have never seen her in concert but I will definitely go the next time she comes. But with my girlfriend, of course.