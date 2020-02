AP Source: Bryant memorial set for Feb. 24 at Staples Center

A boy walks by a standing board with messages for the late Kobe Bryant at a memorial for Bryant in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A public memorial service for Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Feb. 24 at Staples Center, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The arena is where Bryant starred for the Los Angeles Lakers for two decades and the date 2/24 corresponds with the No. 24 jersey he wore and the No. 2 worn by his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

No official announcement about the memorial has been made. The person who provided the information to the AP is knowledgeable about the planning and spoke only on condition of anonymity. The Los Angeles Times was first to report the event, citing two anonymous sources with knowledge of the planning.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has said a memorial would be held but his office had no immediate comment, nor did the Lakers or Staples Center.

Staples has played host to other memorials, including for Michael Jackson and, last year, for rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Bryant was killed Jan. 26 when the helicopter carrying him, his daughter and the others crashed into a mountainside while flying to a girls basketball tournament at his Mamba Academy outside Los Angles. Gianna's team was coached by Bryant and was playing in the tournament.

No cause for the crash has been determined.