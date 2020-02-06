43ºF

NBA trade deadline tracker: Get the latest Spurs rumors here

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan (10) scores against Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
It’s NBA trade deadline day and while the Spurs have rarely made a trade by the deadline, they have been mentioned by multiple media outlets as possible players this year. Follow the latest rumors right here. The deadline is 2 p.m. Central.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski report the Spurs have all options on the table with DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge, but the sense is they will likely move forward with current group to try and keep their playoff streak alive.

The Spurs could move DeMarre Carroll who signed this offseason, but has not been a part of the rotation. He has been linked to Utah and Milwaukee.

Rudy Gay, Jakob Poeltl and Marco Belinelli have all been mentioned in the rumor mill.

Poeltl will become a restricted free agent this summer and could get a solid deal from another team. ESPN’s Zach Lowe said Jakob was a player to watch.

