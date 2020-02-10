DeRozan defends ejection, felt officials were inconsistent in loss

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – It’s been a brutal Rodeo Road Trip to say the least for the Spurs, and frustrations have boiled over.

That was the case in the fourth quarter of the Spurs loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

The Spurs and Kings played relatively even through three and a half quarters, but a 19-2 run late in the third blew the game open for Sacramento.

Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan then blew up at a call with 6:14 remaining and San Antonio trailing by 13 points.

DeRozan, who earlier was called for a pair of offensive fouls, was angry after being whistled on the defensive end and began to argue.

He slammed the ball on to the court and was given a technical foul. DeRozan continued yelling at officials and was called for a second.

DeRozan was ejected, but defended his actions afterward. “I felt like we were getting hit all night,” DeRozan said. “Every little ticky-tack whatever they did seemed to get called. I just rather it be consistent on both ends.”

DeRozan had 14 points and six assists before getting tossed. It’s was his ninth technical foul of the season.

An NBA players receives a one-game suspension when they get 16 technical fouls in a season.