Sports

UIL State Swimming Recap: Class 5A Championships

Foote, Crosley power Alamo Heights boys to 3rd place finish

The Alamo Heights boys 200 yard Medley Relay (right to left: Cameron Chan, Connor Foote, McCoy Patterson, Andrew Crosley) set a new Class 5A State record at the UIL State meet in Austin on Saturday.
AUSTIN – Area athletes hit the water at Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin looking to bring home UIL State titles to San Antonio.

BOYS RESULTS

EventScoring SwimmersTime
200 yard Medley Relay1. Alamo Heights
8. Boerne Champion		1:32.80
1:38.32
200 yard Freestyle----------
200 yard Individual Medley13. John Delostrinos (Harlan)1:57.80
50 yard Freestyle3. Logan Sandidge (Boerne Champion)
5. Andrew Crosley (Alamo Heights)		20.97
21.04
1 meter Diving5. Chase Marafioto (Cole)
9. Christian Rangel (Edison)		469.70 pts
337.00 pts
100 yard Butterfly3. Andrew Crosley (Alamo Heights)49.77
100 yard Freestyle1. Connor Foote (Alamo Heights)44.75
500 yard Freestyle15. McCoy Patterson (Alamo Heights)4:52.09
200 yard Freestyle Relay5. Boerne Champion1:27.26
100 yard Backstroke2. Connor Foote (Alamo Heights)
9. Logan Sandidge		49.89
51.00
100 yard Breaststroke----------
400 yard Freestyle Relay4. Alamo Heights3:09.87

GIRLS RESULTS

EventScoring SwimmersTime
200 yard Medley Relay10. Boerne Champion
12. Alamo Heights		1:51.59
1:51.94
200 yard Freestyle15. Sophia Carroll (Alamo Heights)1:57.38
200 yard Individual Medley7. Tess Ziemba (Boerne Champion)2:09.11
50 yard Freestyle----------
1 meter Diving8. Jayne Burrhus (Alamo Heights)
11. Annie McCann (Harlan)		346.65 pts
312.35 pts
100 yard Butterfly6. Lila Foote (Alamo Heights)
10. Meriden Black (Alamo Heights)
14. Peyton Brehmer (Boerne Champion)		57.88
58.85
59.74
100 yard Freestyle----------
500 yard Freestyle----------
200 yard Freestyle Relay11. Boerne Champion1:41.26
100 yard Backstroke4. Lila Foote (Alamo Heights)
8. Tess Ziemba (Boerne Champion)		56.79
58.75
100 yard Breaststroke----------
400 yard Freestyle Relay10. Alamo Heights
11. Boerne Champion		3:39.66
3:39.91

