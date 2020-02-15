UIL State Swimming Recap: Class 5A Championships
Foote, Crosley power Alamo Heights boys to 3rd place finish
AUSTIN – Area athletes hit the water at Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin looking to bring home UIL State titles to San Antonio.
BOYS RESULTS
|Event
|Scoring Swimmers
|Time
|200 yard Medley Relay
|1. Alamo Heights
8. Boerne Champion
|1:32.80
1:38.32
|200 yard Freestyle
|-----
|-----
|200 yard Individual Medley
|13. John Delostrinos (Harlan)
|1:57.80
|50 yard Freestyle
|3. Logan Sandidge (Boerne Champion)
5. Andrew Crosley (Alamo Heights)
|20.97
21.04
|1 meter Diving
|5. Chase Marafioto (Cole)
9. Christian Rangel (Edison)
|469.70 pts
337.00 pts
|100 yard Butterfly
|3. Andrew Crosley (Alamo Heights)
|49.77
|100 yard Freestyle
|1. Connor Foote (Alamo Heights)
|44.75
|500 yard Freestyle
|15. McCoy Patterson (Alamo Heights)
|4:52.09
|200 yard Freestyle Relay
|5. Boerne Champion
|1:27.26
|100 yard Backstroke
|2. Connor Foote (Alamo Heights)
9. Logan Sandidge
|49.89
51.00
|100 yard Breaststroke
|-----
|-----
|400 yard Freestyle Relay
|4. Alamo Heights
|3:09.87
GIRLS RESULTS
|Event
|Scoring Swimmers
|Time
|200 yard Medley Relay
|10. Boerne Champion
12. Alamo Heights
|1:51.59
1:51.94
|200 yard Freestyle
|15. Sophia Carroll (Alamo Heights)
|1:57.38
|200 yard Individual Medley
|7. Tess Ziemba (Boerne Champion)
|2:09.11
|50 yard Freestyle
|-----
|-----
|1 meter Diving
|8. Jayne Burrhus (Alamo Heights)
11. Annie McCann (Harlan)
|346.65 pts
312.35 pts
|100 yard Butterfly
|6. Lila Foote (Alamo Heights)
10. Meriden Black (Alamo Heights)
14. Peyton Brehmer (Boerne Champion)
|57.88
58.85
59.74
|100 yard Freestyle
|-----
|-----
|500 yard Freestyle
|-----
|-----
|200 yard Freestyle Relay
|11. Boerne Champion
|1:41.26
|100 yard Backstroke
|4. Lila Foote (Alamo Heights)
8. Tess Ziemba (Boerne Champion)
|56.79
58.75
|100 yard Breaststroke
|-----
|-----
|400 yard Freestyle Relay
|10. Alamo Heights
11. Boerne Champion
|3:39.66
3:39.91
