UIL State Swimming Recap: Class 5A Championships

AUSTIN – Area athletes hit the water at Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin looking to bring home UIL State titles to San Antonio.

Video Highlights will be posted later tonight.

BOYS RESULTS

Event Scoring Swimmers Time 200 yard Medley Relay 1. Alamo Heights

8. Boerne Champion 1:32.80

1:38.32 200 yard Freestyle ----- ----- 200 yard Individual Medley 13. John Delostrinos (Harlan) 1:57.80 50 yard Freestyle 3. Logan Sandidge (Boerne Champion)

5. Andrew Crosley (Alamo Heights) 20.97

21.04 1 meter Diving 5. Chase Marafioto (Cole)

9. Christian Rangel (Edison) 469.70 pts

337.00 pts 100 yard Butterfly 3. Andrew Crosley (Alamo Heights) 49.77 100 yard Freestyle 1. Connor Foote (Alamo Heights) 44.75 500 yard Freestyle 15. McCoy Patterson (Alamo Heights) 4:52.09 200 yard Freestyle Relay 5. Boerne Champion 1:27.26 100 yard Backstroke 2. Connor Foote (Alamo Heights)

9. Logan Sandidge 49.89

51.00 100 yard Breaststroke ----- ----- 400 yard Freestyle Relay 4. Alamo Heights 3:09.87

GIRLS RESULTS