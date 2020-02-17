Antonian boys basketball seeks second straight TAPPS 6A State Championship

San Antonio – The Antonian boys basketball team is ready to begin their TAPPS 6A Title defense with the postseason beginning this week. Despite losing a few key components to last season’s championship squad – including two starters – the Apaches adjusted to the change in personnel with a ‘next man up’ mentality. Senior center Devin Grant, among others, embraced a larger role this season.

“We lost a couple players and we gained a couple new players, so it was important to get that chemistry that we had last year and try to put it into this team,” he said. “We’re going to try to keep, keep working hard in practice every day so that we can win another state championship.”

Of those continuing to step up is junior point guard, Gavino Ramos, who eclipsed the 2,000-career point mark on February 11 and knows the importance of not becoming complacent.

“It’s always going to be harder coming off a state championship because now that target is on your back,” Ramos said. “But we’re motivated to get another one so we just work that much harder so we can get two of them.”

The Apaches have been one of the best teams in TAPPS 6A throughout the season and enter the postseason sweeping district competition to finish as district champions for the second consecutive season. At 32-7, the team has not lost since December 30. Sixth-year head coach, Rudy Bernal, said the program’s continued success can be attributed to the players buying into his system.

“I just think it’s a testament to the kids in the program and them doing what we ask them to do,” he said. “I’m a big guy about work ethic...And if they can do that, again, it’s going to carry over down the road.”

The Apaches host Houston St. Pius Tuesday at 4pm to open postseason play.