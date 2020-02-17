KSAT 12 Sports Coverage of the NBA All-Star Game

CHICAGO – The NBA All-Star weekend has concluded in Chicago and KSAT 12 Sports was the only local station there for all the action. Check out the videos below for some of the interviews including George Gervin, Davis Bertans, postgame from Sunday and the Sports Guys review the All-Star festivities.

ALL-STAR WEEKEND: KSAT 12 Sports was the only local station in Chicago for the annual All-Star game. Here's what George Gervin told @LRam2 and @markmendez on Tim Duncan getting closer to being inducted into the Hall of Fame. #KSATsports #AllStarNBA pic.twitter.com/aqSCHHt9Fx — KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA) February 17, 2020

ALL-STAR WEEKEND: Former Spur Davis Bertans told KSAT 12 Sports his memories of teaming up with Manu Ginobili and his thoughts on the #Spurs this season. #KSATsports #NBA #AllStarNBA pic.twitter.com/mnJKtrmvIQ — KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA) February 17, 2020