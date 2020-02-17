63ºF

KSAT 12 Sports Coverage of the NBA All-Star Game

Check out some of the NBA coverage from Chicago.

NBA All-Star Weekend 2020
NBA All-Star Weekend 2020 (KSAT 12 TV)

CHICAGO – The NBA All-Star weekend has concluded in Chicago and KSAT 12 Sports was the only local station there for all the action. Check out the videos below for some of the interviews including George Gervin, Davis Bertans, postgame from Sunday and the Sports Guys review the All-Star festivities.

