INSIDE THE RING: Jimenez fails second drug test

SAN ANTONIO – Mexico’s Alejandra Jimenez looked impressive in her win over Franchon Crews-Dezurn last month. The undefeated super lightweight, who was a world champion heavyweight boxer, lost over 110 pounds for her fight with Crews-Dezurn. After walking out of the ring with her opponent’s WBC and WBO’s female world super middleweight titles, Jimenez received a loud show of appreciation from the San Antonio crowd for her skills in the ring.

Now there’s been a development.

The day before the January 11 fight, both fighters provided samples for drug testing after the weigh-in at the Alamodome. On January 24, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) tested Jimenez’s "A" sample, which turned out positive for the banned drug Stanazol, an anabolic steroid used by bodybuilders and athletes.

Jimenez’s "B" sample was opened and tested in her presence on Wednesday. That sample also tested positive for Stanazol.

The split decision win by Jimenez had been changed to a No-Decision by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) after the "A" sample came back positive. She’s also been suspended from fighting until April 11.

After the fight which aired on DAZN, Jimenez said she wanted to drop down one more weight class to face Claressa Shields. The undefeated middleweight and two-time Olympic gold medalist came to the defense of Crews-Dezurn Thursday afternoon.

Thank you @Claressashields. I just pray for all of the clean athletes out there this never happens to them. My life my career my mental health will never be the same. 😢 Thank the most high for the fighter in me https://t.co/zNi5rM6jUr — Franchón Crews-Dezurn (@TheHHDiva) February 20, 2020

Now we wait to see if Crews-Dezurn will have her title belts returned to her and if Jimenez will face further consequences including a longer suspension or fines.

