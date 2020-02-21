INSIDE THE RING: “Tremendo” fighting for another title

SAN ANTONIO – There are few boxers who are entertaining inside the ring and outside of it. Kendo Castaneda is fun to watch and fun to talk to.

Watching his excitement for the sport he loves and workout routine makes you want to be a better person.

Or at the very least, makes you want to get in better shape.

Kendo “Tremendo” has been getting hyped for his Florida fight for quite some time. The undefeated boxer who graduated from Holmes High School is preparing for his fourth straight fight where he is featured in the main event.

On Friday, Castaneda (17-0, 8 KOs) will face Yomar Alamo (17-0-1, 12 KOs) from Puerto Rico in a 10-round super lightweight contest. Castaneda won both of his fights last year and finished 2019 with a technical knockout win over Stan Martyniouk when the referee stopped the bout in the sixth round after Castaneda nearly knocked his opponent out of the ring.

“I plan to knock him (Alamo) out, take him out and keep the knockout streak going,” said Castaneda. “This guy is saying he’s ready for 20 rounds with me. I’m ready for 100 rounds all the way.”

The day of reckoning is right around the corner 🇵🇷🆚🇲🇽 #AlamoCastaneda 🥊 https://t.co/uGLKoKmtzN — Kendo Castaneda (@KendoTremendo) February 21, 2020

Castaneda won the NABA super lightweight title back in 2018. Now, he can take Alamo’s WBO NABO super lightweight title with another victory. Alamo won this belt in February of 2019 and has successfully defended it once. He also finished with a split-decision draw in October against Antonio Moran.

“Alamo got a draw in his last fight, I have no draws on my record,” Castaneda said. “I’m just flawless. I’m just here to collect victories. I’m just here to let people in the boxing world know that I’m tremendous, I’m tremendously tough to beat, I’m too tremendous to deal with and I’m coming to put on a good show in Florida.”

San Antonio’s undefeated super lightweight will be fighting behind enemy lines in Kissimmee, Florida, which is just south of Orlando. This will be Alamo’s fifth straight fight in Kissimmee and and fourth straight at Osceola Heritage Park, where Friday’s fight will be held.

“I’m going to win all the fans over there after this showdown,” Castaneda added.

SUNDAY: @KendoTremendo is always entertaining! His energy is hard to match. The undefeated boxer is one month away from his second title belt fight against Yomar Alamo. Hear from "Tremendo" Castaneda on Instant Replay starting at 11pm. #KSATsports #boxing #boxeo #AlamoCastaneda pic.twitter.com/yeU9aRjGme — KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA) January 25, 2020

Castaneda recently began training at Texas Strength Systems on Broadway, which he credits to his latest success, including that technical knockout victory. Watching Castaneda work with Hill is intense but he does it effortlessly in a place so vast you can find your private space to train. On our visit last month, Castaneda wore a blue shirt with the words “continuous work" printed on the front, a reminder that his efforts and work will never be done so long as he remains a boxer.

“I love the toughness about this place yet it’s a peaceful place to train too," said Castaneda. “I feel great. This place helps a lot working with Jerry Hill and getting that peace, getting that beast out of me so I can be calm and collective in my everyday life. It all leads to 'continuous work," letting the work do what it has to do: speak for itself.”

