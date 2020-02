SAN ANTONIO – In TAPPS Division I, the Antonian Apaches knock off St. Mary’s Hall to secure a return trip to the State Championship game, while in Class 6A boys, Judson edges O’Connor and in Class 5A, Wagner tops Alamo Heights. In girls hoops, Veterans Memorial and Kerrville Tivy each win their Regional Semifinal matchups, setting up a rematch of last year’s Regional Final Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.