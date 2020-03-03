73ºF

Popovich to miss Spurs-Hornets game; Tim Duncan to serve as head coach

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon, front left, and acting head coach Tim Duncan, behind her, signal to players during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, as assistant coach Will Hardy stands by at right, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in San Antonio. Portland won 121-116. Duncan became acting head coach after Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected after being called for two technical fouls. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
The Spurs announced on Tuesday that head coach Gregg Popovich would miss the team’s game against the Hornets due to personal business.

Spurs great and assistant Tim Duncan will serve as the head coach, the team announced.

Duncan was the acting head coach earlier this season when Popovich was ejected during the Spurs’ loss to Portland on Nov. 16, 2019.

At the time, there was some confusion over who was the head coach because Duncan and assistants Becky Hammon and Will Hardy were sharing coaching duties.

The Spurs enter Tuesday night’s game with a 25-34 record. San Antonio is four games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the conference’s final playoff spot.

