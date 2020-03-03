Popovich to miss Spurs-Hornets game; Tim Duncan to serve as head coach

The Spurs announced on Tuesday that head coach Gregg Popovich would miss the team’s game against the Hornets due to personal business.

Spurs great and assistant Tim Duncan will serve as the head coach, the team announced.

Duncan was the acting head coach earlier this season when Popovich was ejected during the Spurs’ loss to Portland on Nov. 16, 2019.

At the time, there was some confusion over who was the head coach because Duncan and assistants Becky Hammon and Will Hardy were sharing coaching duties.

The Spurs enter Tuesday night’s game with a 25-34 record. San Antonio is four games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the conference’s final playoff spot.