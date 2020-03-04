Rutgers stuns No. 9 Maryland for school record 18th home win

Rutgers' Jacob Young reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Jacob Young came off the bench and scored 17 points and Rutgers bolstered its NCAA Tournament hopes with a 78-67 victory over No. 9 Maryland on Tuesday night.

Montez Mathis added 15 points and Gio Baker had 11 as the Scarlet Knights (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak. It was their school record 18th home win (18-1) this season.

Jalen Smith had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Maryland (23-7, 13-6), which has dropped three of its last four. Anthony Cowan added 19 points for the Terps, who shot an atrocious 6 of 32 from 3-point range, including 2 of 16 in the first half.

Young helped break the game open early, hitting his first four shots to ignite a 15-4 spurt that allowed the Scarlet Knights to open a 19-8 lead.

Cowan and Smith helped the Terps stay close, eventually going to the locker room down 35-29.

The second half was all Rutgers. It hit 10 of its first 14 shots and led by as many as 21 points. Maryland held the lead for less than a minute in the game and only made it close in garbage time.

The game ended with Rutgers fans on the court celebrating a win that had major tournament implications.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: Coupled with No. 16 Michigan State's win over No. 20 Penn State, the Terps are tied for first place in the conference with one game to go.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are 4-4 in games against AP Top 25 teams and they can taste their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since the 1990-91 season. That was the last year Rutgers won 10 games in a league, going 14-4 in the Atlantic 10.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Finishes the regular season at home against No. 19 Michigan on Sunday.

Rutgers: Ends the regular season at Purdue on Saturday, and a win would probably seal the deal.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25