Spurs newsletter: Richard Jefferson trolls Duncan after coaching debut; KU’s Self comments on Spurs coaching rumors; NBA addresses coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – Tim Duncan coaches the Spurs to a win. Let that sentence sink in a bit. Welcome to this week’s KSAT.com Spurs newsletter.

The Spurs legend stepped in for Gregg Popovich after the team announced Tuesday that Pop would miss the game to attend to personal business. Duncan led the Spurs to a dramatic, come from behind 104-103 victory in Charlotte.

“It’s night and day to be in the big boy chair,” said Duncan. He added it was a coach by committee effort, with fellow assistants Becky Hammon and Will Hardy.

While many fans enjoyed the moment, former Spur Richard Jefferson used Duncan’s win as an opportunity to troll his former teammate on ESPN.

“Tim Duncan has been carried by people his entire life,” Jefferson said. “By Pop, Tony, Manu, Bruce Bowen and now here!” The comments riled up the fanbase, but Jefferson was most likely joking. He and Duncan are friends, and Duncan was even a guest on Jefferson’s podcast in 2017 when he discussed his newborn daughter publicly for the first time.

.@RJeff24 is out here taking the name of Tim Duncan in vain.



The BLASPHEMY! pic.twitter.com/5C9DhXgBmu — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 4, 2020

Speaking of Pop, the future of the Spurs head coaching position was the subject of a recent interview with Kansas head coach Bill Self.

Self is a good friend of R.C. Buford and has been rumored to take over for Pop when retires.

“I am not going to be the next coach of the San Antonio Spurs, nor would he (R.C.) want me to be,” Self said. "They got arguably the greatest coach of all time that still has got a lot of gas in the tank. So, that is a rumor I know some people have said, but that is a pretty ridiculous one right there.”

POP SOUND OF THE WEEK: The Spurs head coach discussed the team’s struggles and inconsistency after Pacers loss. Pop abruptly ends the media session. MORE HERE.

Popovich not happy with Spurs second quarter meltdown against Pacers

NBA to players: Avoid high-fives as coronavirus concern grows

SA author Shea Serrano dishes on state of team, the Kawhi-hate, Spurs fanbase; Why Pop is greatest ever

Slideshow: See who was at the Spurs-Pacers game at AT&T Center

ROUND BALL ROUNDTABLE: With 22 games left, what player or players need to step up to get the Spurs to the playoffs?

I believe it’s time for Rudy Gay to step up. He has struggled this season, but is showing signs of getting back after scoring in double figures against Orlando, Indiana and Charlotte.

He’s averaging 9.6 points a game which is a career low. His 3-point shooting has also dropped to just 32 percent. After signing a 2-year, $28 million deal last summer it’s time for him fight through minor injuries, which he has been, and understand what is expected of him.

I think the entire team needs to play better. The Spurs current roster does not have a superstar to carry them like Tim Duncan or LeBron James.

Yes, LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar Derozan have been known to carry a team during their careers, but they need help. They can’t do this alone. Every single Spur needs to step up down the stretch.

Let’s be frank. If the Spurs are going to have any shot at the playoffs, they are all going to have to take it up a notch. The young guys also have to grow up some. Dejounte Murray is one guy who is going to have to get a lot more consistent, especially at the offensive end.

I’ll make this simple. The Spurs are 4-4 in their last eight games. Dejounte Murray has averaged 20.7 points per game in those wins, and 8.2 points per game in those losses. Every player needs to step up, but I would love to see DJ go on a tear down the stretch.

PLAYER SOUND OF THE WEEK: Lonnie Walker IV on his dunk mentality: “I’m a killer, trying to dominate.” MORE HERE.

Lonnie Walker on dunk mentality: 'I'm a killer, trying to dominate

OFF COURT STORY OF WEEK: More LW4. Lonnie explains how he is honoring the late Kobe Bryant and crash victims. MORE HERE.

Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) scores against the Dallas Mavericks during an NBA game on Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

POWER RANKINGS PULSE:

ESPN.com: 18th...says Dejounte and Derrick should be playing more together

NBA.com: 18th...says loss of Jakob Poeltl is costly and hurts team

SI.com: 22nd...says schedule is helpful, but overall analytics do not work in their favor

SPURS SCHEDULE LOOK AHEAD:

March 6: at Brooklyn

March 8: at Cleveland

March 10: vs Dallas

KEY GAME/MATCHUP OF WEEK:

I feel the Spurs need to go 16-6 to even get a shot at the eighth seed, so they have to get at least two of the next three. Seems like the Cleveland game and another game against the Mavs at home are must wins.

The most interesting Spur in the world, or former Spurs player, is Manu Ginobili, with Boris Diaw a close second. What has Manu been up to? He’s apparently back in town! Ginobili visited the Spurs practice facility and spent some time with the crew. Manu looks like he could still give the Spurs at least 15 minutes off the bench. MANU. FOREVER.

(Manu Ginobili visited the Spurs practice facility on March 2, 2020.) (KSAT)

