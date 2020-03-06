SAFC makes 2020 regular season debut Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs fans haven’t had much to be excited for as the NBA regular season nears its end. At the same time, hockey fans in the Alamo City are preparing to say goodbye to the Rampage before they move to Las Vegas in less than two months.

Now, soccer fans are pumped for the 2020 San Antonio FC campaign. This will be the first season with Alen Marcina has their head coach, after Darren Powell and the team parted ways last year after four seasons.

San Antonio FC will begin the season hosting the 2019 USL champions, the Real Monarchs SLC, who won the league championship back in November.

“We’re excited for this opportunity to play the reigning champions in front of our home fans,” said Marcina, who coached the San Antonio Scorpions when they were in the NASL. “We want to put our best foot forward, we want to be exciting, we want to play with intensity and we want to put on a good show for our fans.”

“We’re really excited and really focused for Saturday night to just get back in front of our fans,” said goalkeeper Matt Cardone, who had 94 saves and seven clean sheets last season. "We’re really excited to play the champs at home, we wouldn’t have it any other way. We want to test ourselves and see how we stack against the team who won the championship last year. I think we have a great group and we’ll take care of business.”

On Wednesday, the team announced the signing of an additional player to the squad. Forward Tabort Etaka Preston, who played on the Las Vegas Lights squad in 2019, adds some additional firepower. The 21-year-old from Cameroon had eight goals and three assists last season.

Saturday night’s match at Toyota Field will feature dollar drinks for the fans and fireworks after the game. Fans can purchase tickets at Toyota Field or by visiting SanAntonioFC.com.

