NBA owners to discuss coronavirus strategy; Games without fans possible

SAN ANTONIO – Concerns over the coronavirus prompted the NBA to set a conference call with high-ranking team officials and owners this week.

According to ESPN, team owners will discuss a strategy moving forward on Wednesday to deal with the outbreak of the virus, also known as COVID-19.

The league has asked teams to be prepared to play games with essential personnel and without fans in the attendance.

Health officials have not mandated for games to be played without fans, but the NBA is preparing for that possibility.

On Saturday, several media outlets reported the NBA sent a memo to teams that instructed them to have an arrangement in place with an infectious disease specialist and identify a facility that can conduct testing for COVID-19.

The league also asked teams to create a plan to limit the number of team and arena staff who have close contact with players, and have a process to distribute hand sanitizer to players and staff.

The Spurs play six of their next seven games at the AT&T Center over the next 13 days.

