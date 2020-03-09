Scholar Athlete: Ezekiel Gonzalez, South San High School

SAN ANTONIO – What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

To graduate and finish the foundation of my education. Excited to begin and having a great finish to high school years and then finding out what the future has in store for me.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and your particular sport?

First and foremost God. I give him all the honor and glory because he has led me to a deeper calling and gives me the strength to perform at a competitive level. Second is consistent determination, going above and beyond what others think is good and exceeding expectations. Third is humility, realizing that I may be good but I can be better.

What advice would you give other student-athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

Make memories don’t get caught up in the spotlight, be a full round person. Make time to spend with family while juggling school and sports. Remember sport and school are important but family is first.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

The teachers and coaches. They make a personal relationship with us and encourage us to be polished students.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

ACU, double major in Bible Studies and Entrepreneurship. I want to run my own business and go on to help others in my community.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

Time traveling, it’s cool to reverse time or go back and enjoy history first hand.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

Billie Ellish, she’s a character of her own and would stand out in a crowd. She is very beautiful and has never been to a prom!