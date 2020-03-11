Spurs newsletter: Coronavirus forces change in player-fan interaction; DeMar responds to free agent report; Slim but not impossible playoff odds

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs playoff hopes hang by a thread and the league deals with the ramifications of the coronavirus outbreak. What a week it has been. Welcome to the KSAT.com Spurs newsletter.

Let’s start with the Spurs, who beat Dallas on Tuesday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

According to FiveThirtyEight.com, San Antonio currently has a 10 percent chance to make the playoffs.

Memphis has a 43 percent chance and New Orleans 27 percent. It does not look good, but the positive is the Spurs play the Grizzlies and Pelicans four times down the stretch so they can make up ground.

For those who want the “tank” to be on, Tankathon.com projects San Antonio to get the No. 11 pick in the draft, with a two percent chance to get the first pick. The odds are not in San Antonio’s favor so it would make sense for them to continue to fight for the playoffs.

If the Spurs make a run, the next question might be: Will fans be there to watch? The coronavirus has taken hold of the sporting world. An NBA playoff game with no fans would be surreal, but it’s a possibility.

The league is taking preventative measures to stop the spread of the virus and players have been told not to interact with fans or take photos. We could learn more this week about the league’s plans, including whether games will be moved to other cities.

POP SOUND OF THE WEEK: The Spurs head coach talks about the NBA’s coronavirus protocols and voices concern for former assistant Ettore Messina in Italy. MORE HERE.

(Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks to media on March 11, 2020.)

Spurs told not to sign autographs, take photos with fans as part of NBA coronavirus protocols

SS&E Update: Coronavirus and sports in San Antonio

NBA limits locker room access in wake of coronavirus outbreak; Games without fans possible

ROUND BALL ROUNDTABLE: What has been the most disappointing or frustrating thing about this season?

For me, it has been the lack of consistent defense that has been the cornerstone of the Spurs success over the past 20 years, and instead settling on three pointers that are fools gold in fundamental basketball.

The entire season! For real. After taking Denver to seven games in the first round of the playoffs this season, I truly expected the Spurs to be much better this season. They are not a good team and it’s frustrating to watch.

The most frustrating part of the season is when the Spurs start slow, go down double digits early, come back to take a lead late -- and then blow that lead and lose a close game.

Narrow that down to just the inconsistency, especially on the defensive end and the fact they have lost so many games to inferior teams. All that has created a lot of frustration.

Where to begin. It’s been their inability to finish games and hold onto leads in the fourth quarter. I feel like that comes down to leadership or lack thereof. Hopefully that becomes Dejounte moving forward, but that was never a question with Tim, Tony and Manu.

PLAYER SOUND OF THE WEEK: DeMar DeRozan responds to a TNT report he will opt out of his contract this summer. "Did my mama say it?” MORE HERE.

San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan (10) is defended by Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) (Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

OFF COURT STORY OF WEEK: Family of serviceman receives van on Spurs Military Appreciation Night. (Great and emotional video!) MORE HERE.

(Tony Vela receives van on Spurs Military Appreciation Night.) (KSAT)

POWER RANKINGS PULSE:

ESPN.com: 20th...says it appears Spurs will not make playoffs, ending a 22-year streak

SI.com: 21st...says it’s time to give the young guys such as Luka Samanic and Keldon Johnson more run

NBA.com: 20th...Spurs "have lost more games than they have in any season since they drafted Duncan.”

SPURS SCHEDULE LOOK AHEAD:

March 13: vs Denver

March 14: vs Minnesota

March 16: vs Memphis

KEY GAME/MATCHUP OF WEEK:

The Spurs are essentially in must-win mode from here on out. They have to take care of the bad teams at home, but they have struggled in that regard. If they can get on a slight roll then the Memphis game is the one to watch.

The most interesting Spur or former Spurs player in the world is Manu Ginobili, with Boris Diaw a close second. What has Manu been up to? Ginobili is making the rounds at local parks. A few fans took pics with the Spurs legend after a nice bike ride. MANU. FOREVER.

(Spurs fans take pics of Manu Ginobili at the park.)

