‘Sacrifice we make today will save lives’: SA native, Saints star Marcus Davenport urges social distancing

San Antonio native and New Orleans Saints star defensive end Marcus Davenport has joined the growing number of individuals asking their communities to practice social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Davenport, a UTSA alum, took to Instagram and Twitter on Sunday morning, urging people to take precautions and heed the advice of public health officials. Davenport’s Instagram post read in part:

“This is a public health emergency. We are at a critical moment where we need everyone’s assistance to slow the spread of COVID-19. The sacrifices we make today will save lives. Practice social distancing by avoiding close contact with others, wash hands regularly and stay home if you’re sick.”

Davenport added information on how to get a hold of health officials and where to search online for information on the virus.

KSAT reached out to Davenport to ask why he felt the need to speak out on social media.

“Personally I think being cautious and proactive will help us in the long run. Luckily, I was blessed with information and only wanted to spread and increase awareness, and practices to possibly help the situation," said Davenport via Twitter. "I don’t think anyone knows for sure. But lives are worth being safe.”

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, is short for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

