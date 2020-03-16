Scholar Athlete: Faith Bruce, Providence High School

SAN ANTONIO – What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I am most excited for the time I’m able to spend with my friends before graduation.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and your particular sport?

I take pride in all work that I do, and I value diligence. I know that putting my heart into what I do now will benefit my future.

What advice would you give other student-athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

Never let work or results take over your life; maintain strong friendships in school and on your team so you do not lose sight of what it means to be human. I recommend always eating dinner as a family if your schedule allows so that you can remain close and strengthen bond each day.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

My favorite thing about Providence is the time investment that the teachers make in each student. They are brilliant, caring, and motivating.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I want to attend Abilene Christian University because strong values of service and faith are prevalent in the curriculum. I want to major in accounting because I love working with numbers and an accounting degree is versatile in the business world.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

I would love to fly, because I could avoid traffic at any time I want.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

Billie Ellish, she’s a character of her own and would stand out in a crowd. She is very beautiful and has never been to a prom!