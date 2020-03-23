Scholar Athlete: Madalyn Gonzalez, Providence High School

SAN ANTONIO – What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

The thing I most excited for my senior year is leaving a good example for those who follow behind me, not only in the classroom but also in sports. I wanted to leave my mark here at Providence by showing if you give 100% to what you do and stay committed to doing your best, then the job will get done! Just staying focused and not giving up on your goals is a huge factor that helped me become a great student athlete.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and your particular sport?

My passion is what drives me to do great in both the classroom and in sports, because for my whole life, I’ve wanted to excel at the things I knew I had a passion for and with the support of family and friends, I was able to use that to fire up my passion even more to reach my fullest potential. My passion for getting the job done is reflected in both the classroom and in sports through my hard work and dedication that give to my studies and practices. After all, the title “student-athlete” comes with the name “student” first. Another thing that drives me to be successful is many people saying that I can’t be both a student or an athlete. I wanted to prove these people wrong by showing them I can go through eight hours of school, four hours worth of practices in the same day, and still manage to hold a high GPA in my class. My classmate, Faith, and I are just two examples of the many student athletes that show you can be anything you want to be, if you just constantly work hard at everything you do and always be willing to learn so you can make yourself better.

What advice would you give other student-athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

My advice for being a successful student-athlete and still remaining close to family is to take every opportunity you have to spend time with them. Inviting my family to my games has been a key factor of keeping myself involved with my family, and ends up being a great conversation topic at the next family gathering. Make everything you do for your family, and through this, it will push you to do your best. For example, I want to get good grades not just for myself, but for my parents who have given a lot to make sure I strive in the classroom. I play every one of my games for my family to show them that I appreciate them and care about that and what better way to show them through something I love to do.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

The aspect that I love most about Providence is the strong bond that connects us all as a class. I’ve been with some of my classmates since middle school and each year that bond grows stronger and stronger, especially with our time as a class coming to an end. We like to refer to this bond as the “sisterhood,” because we all consider each other family. The support we provide for each other helps us get through our hardest times and has even helped me push through obstacles I never thought I would get over. My classmates, my teammates, my sisters, my friends, or whatever else I call them, we will always have something to fall back on and that’s something I’ve grown to really appreciate.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

My dream college to attend is Texas A&M because of their great business program because I want to major in marketing, and also to continue the great Aggie legacy my dad has started in our family, but I have received multiple scholarship offers to play volleyball at the collegiate level from multiple colleges. My main goal is to find a school that has an excellent business program and will also give me the best opportunity for my volleyball career.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

The superhero power I would want to have is to be able to fly because I’m constantly running from one place to another so being able to fly everywhere would make it a lot easier for me to get where I need to go!

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

If I were to take a celebrity to my senior prom, it would definitely have to be Shawn Mendes. I have been a huge fan of his amazing music and the message he stands for by being a major activist fighting against world problems, such as starting his own foundation, The Shawn Mendes Foundation, which donates all proceeds to our fight against climate change. Plus, it’s a good added bonus that he is very attractive!