Manu Ginobili sends ‘virtual hug’ to fans to promote social distancing
SAN ANTONIO – Manu Ginobili continues to be outspoken about the need for people to social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Spurs great took to social media on Wednesday urging his followers to continue social distancing practices to keep one another safe and healthy.
Ginobili posted on Twitter: “Please my friends, keep practicing #SocialDistance. It’s the only proven way to improve this situation. It’s gonna get worse before it gets better but we have no alternative! Let’s do it!”
🇺🇸Please my friends, keep practicing #SocialDistance. It's the only proven way to improve this situation. It's gonna get worse before it gets better but we have no alternative! Let's do it!— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) March 25, 2020
He tweeted a similar message in Spanish and added he was sending out a “strong virtual hug for everyone!”
🇦🇷Vamos gente! Sigamos un poco más! Va a empeorar antes de empezar a mejorar pero tenemos que seguir haciendo el esfuerzo. Un fuerte abrazo virtual para todos! 💪💪— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) March 25, 2020
On Saturday, Ginobili tweeted a photo of himself and former Spurs teammates Patty Mills, Tiago Splitter and Boris Diaw with the message, “in times of #SocialDistance, don’t be distant emotionally. Use technology to connect with people you appreciate and love. We all need encouragement and support. Stay connected!”
In times of #SocialDistance, don't be distant emotionally. Use technology to connect with people you appreciate and love. We all need encouragement and support. Stay connected! pic.twitter.com/eAJS2zHs4C— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) March 21, 2020
The NBA has temporarily closed its training and practice facilities due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The regular season has also been suspended indefinitely.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Here’s what we know about the confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Antonio
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- These are all the Texas cities and counties that have issued stay-at-home orders
- ‘We have community transmission now.’ Bexar County changes tactics from containment to mitigation
- Unemployment claims are soaring. What to do if you lose your job
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- Texas governor bans dine-in eating, gatherings of 10+ through April 3
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- Explained: New declarations of emergency issued in San Antonio and Bexar County
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- Social distancing and hungry? These San Antonio-area restaurants are offering To-Go deals
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.