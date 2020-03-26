74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

74ºF

Sports

Manu Ginobili sends ‘virtual hug’ to fans to promote social distancing

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Coronavirus, Spurs, NBA, Basketball, San Antonio
Former San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, left, laughs with former teammate Tony Parker, right, during Parker's retirement ceremony after the team's NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Antonio, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Former San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, left, laughs with former teammate Tony Parker, right, during Parker's retirement ceremony after the team's NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Antonio, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Manu Ginobili continues to be outspoken about the need for people to social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spurs great took to social media on Wednesday urging his followers to continue social distancing practices to keep one another safe and healthy.

Ginobili posted on Twitter: “Please my friends, keep practicing #SocialDistance. It’s the only proven way to improve this situation. It’s gonna get worse before it gets better but we have no alternative! Let’s do it!”

He tweeted a similar message in Spanish and added he was sending out a “strong virtual hug for everyone!”

On Saturday, Ginobili tweeted a photo of himself and former Spurs teammates Patty Mills, Tiago Splitter and Boris Diaw with the message, “in times of #SocialDistance, don’t be distant emotionally. Use technology to connect with people you appreciate and love. We all need encouragement and support. Stay connected!”

The NBA has temporarily closed its training and practice facilities due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The regular season has also been suspended indefinitely.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: