TABC announces 2019-2020 All-State Basketball Team
Nine players from greater San Antonio area selected
SAN ANTONIO – While the entire state of Texas waits to see when and where the UIL will resume this year’s boys state basketball tournament, the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches announced their All-State selections on Monday. Usually, selections are revealed after state competition is finished, but the tournament’s indefinite postponement provided a different set of circumstances.
Nine athletes from the greater San Antonio area were honored with a selection:
Class 6A
Tanner Brown - Brandeis
Mike Chandler - Judson
Class 5A
Ja’Sean Jackson - Wagner
Journee Phillips - Wagner
Jalen Mangum - Harlan
Class 4A
Ryan Davis - Fredericksburg
Class 3A
Jordyn Arnette - Cole
Vincent Iwuchukwu - Cole
Logan Bracamonte - Universal City Randolph
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.