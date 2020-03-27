TABC announces 2019-2020 All-State Basketball Team

SAN ANTONIO – While the entire state of Texas waits to see when and where the UIL will resume this year’s boys state basketball tournament, the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches announced their All-State selections on Monday. Usually, selections are revealed after state competition is finished, but the tournament’s indefinite postponement provided a different set of circumstances.

Nine athletes from the greater San Antonio area were honored with a selection:

Class 6A

Tanner Brown - Brandeis

Mike Chandler - Judson

Class 5A

Ja’Sean Jackson - Wagner

Journee Phillips - Wagner

Jalen Mangum - Harlan

Class 4A

Ryan Davis - Fredericksburg

Class 3A

Jordyn Arnette - Cole

Vincent Iwuchukwu - Cole

Logan Bracamonte - Universal City Randolph