89ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

89ºF

Sports

TABC announces 2019-2020 All-State Basketball Team

Nine players from greater San Antonio area selected

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: UIL State, High School, Boys Basketball, Brandeis High School, Judson High School, Wagner High School, Fredericksburg High School
The TABC announced All-State selections from the 2019-2020 UIL boys basketball season, including (left to right) Tanner Brown, Vincent Iwuchukwu and Ja'Sean Jackson.
The TABC announced All-State selections from the 2019-2020 UIL boys basketball season, including (left to right) Tanner Brown, Vincent Iwuchukwu and Ja'Sean Jackson. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – While the entire state of Texas waits to see when and where the UIL will resume this year’s boys state basketball tournament, the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches announced their All-State selections on Monday. Usually, selections are revealed after state competition is finished, but the tournament’s indefinite postponement provided a different set of circumstances.

Nine athletes from the greater San Antonio area were honored with a selection:

Class 6A

Tanner Brown - Brandeis

Mike Chandler - Judson

Class 5A

Ja’Sean Jackson - Wagner

Journee Phillips - Wagner

Jalen Mangum - Harlan

Class 4A

Ryan Davis - Fredericksburg

Class 3A

Jordyn Arnette - Cole

Vincent Iwuchukwu - Cole

Logan Bracamonte - Universal City Randolph

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: