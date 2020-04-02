David Robinson opens up about career highs, lows, toughest matchups and what he knew about Tim Duncan

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs legend David Robinson hosted a question and answer session Wednesday on Twitter and shared several details about his storied career, his family and life in the Navy.

Robinson said he wanted to host the Q&A session for fans at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans submitted questions on a variety of topics to Robinson using the hashtag #AdmiralQuestions.

Some of the highlights included questions about the toughest opponent he ever faced, and what were his most fulfilling and disappointing seasons.

Most difficult to guard because we matched up so often- Hakeem. I came along during an era of great centers and had my hands full with @CoachEwing33 and @SHAQ as well. Guarded me the best- guys that were significantly shorter who took away my quickness. https://t.co/zrG1CLbr69 — David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) April 1, 2020

Most fulfilling- ‘99 1st championship. Best team- ‘03 with Timmy, @tonyparker @manuginobili , most disappointing- ‘95 best regular season but lost to Rockets. https://t.co/yAVrZFbgHC — David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) April 1, 2020

Robinson answered what he loved about San Antonio and if there was a time he would have left as free agent to play for another team.

Staying with the @spurs was always my preference. I was a free agent once but San Antonio has always been my home. https://t.co/9G4FzEupF8 — David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) April 1, 2020

The city of San Antonio has very strong family values. I felt connected from the very beginning. Now over 30 years later I feel the love as strongly as ever. https://t.co/d5Hq36PKlr — David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) April 1, 2020

Robinson was asked about his experience playing on the 1992 US Men’s Olympic Dream Team, his first thoughts on fellow Spurs icon Tim Duncan and his legendary 71-point game.

There are times when you get in zone and that was one of them. I felt unstoppable. Scoring title was on the line so I was motivated. https://t.co/9NXMkgjbPE — David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) April 1, 2020

I knew right away that Timmy would be one of the best in the league. Played against him the summer before with @usabasketball and got a glimpse of his talent. I knew it would be transformational. https://t.co/567LjkWVQd — David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) April 1, 2020

The practices. Learned from some of the best that ever played the game and it helped me grow as a player. Unbelievable learning opportunity. https://t.co/1RJZAUHf4e — David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) April 1, 2020

Robinson answered questions aside from basketball. Some of those questions were about his faith, family, service in the Navy and attending the Naval Academy. The “Admiral” also had some fun with fans.

My father. He taught me all the things I needed to know to be prepared for a challenging world and always showed love. https://t.co/7DMlous0pI — David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) April 1, 2020

My military experience was amazing. It helped me mature quickly and prepare for life after basketball. I’m sure it can do the same for you. Look forward to seeing you at the @spurs games. #GoSpursGo https://t.co/eKqcJHS2xQ — David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) April 1, 2020

It was very difficult on a submarine base with no one over 6’5” https://t.co/yllxx2y9Lk — David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) April 1, 2020

The NBA Hall-of-Famer was also asked how he is getting through the current state of the world with the coronavirus pandemic.

Prayer. I understand that there are many things out of my control but there is nothing out of God’s control and that gives me comfort. https://t.co/x7oUuLa1dM — David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) April 1, 2020