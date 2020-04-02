68ºF

David Robinson opens up about career highs, lows, toughest matchups and what he knew about Tim Duncan

Robinson held Twitter Q&A for fans at home during coronavirus pandemic

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Coronavirus, Spurs, NBA, Basketball
San Antonio Spurs Tim Duncan, left, and David Robinson (50) celebrate their 88-77 win over the New Jersey Nets for the NBA Championship in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in San Antonio, Sunday, June 15, 2003. NBA commisioner David Stern is in the foreground. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
SAN ANTONIO – Spurs legend David Robinson hosted a question and answer session Wednesday on Twitter and shared several details about his storied career, his family and life in the Navy.

Robinson said he wanted to host the Q&A session for fans at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans submitted questions on a variety of topics to Robinson using the hashtag #AdmiralQuestions.

Some of the highlights included questions about the toughest opponent he ever faced, and what were his most fulfilling and disappointing seasons.

Robinson answered what he loved about San Antonio and if there was a time he would have left as free agent to play for another team.

Robinson was asked about his experience playing on the 1992 US Men’s Olympic Dream Team, his first thoughts on fellow Spurs icon Tim Duncan and his legendary 71-point game.

Robinson answered questions aside from basketball. Some of those questions were about his faith, family, service in the Navy and attending the Naval Academy. The “Admiral” also had some fun with fans.

The NBA Hall-of-Famer was also asked how he is getting through the current state of the world with the coronavirus pandemic.

