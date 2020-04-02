71ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

71ºF

Sports

Reports: Cowboys sign pass rusher Aldon Smith

Deal: 1 year, $4 million

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: Dallas Cowboys, NFL, Football, Aldon Smith, Jerry Jones
In this Nov. 10, 2013, file photo, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith warms up for the 49ers' NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in San Francisco.
In this Nov. 10, 2013, file photo, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith warms up for the 49ers' NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in San Francisco. (AP Photo)

ARLINGTON – Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have given several players second chances at salvaging careers in recent years. Greg Hardy, Rolando McClain and Randy Gregory -- to name a few -- have all flashed talent while dealing with suspensions for a variety of reasons.

On Wednesday night, that trend continued.

As first reported by FOX NFL Insider Jay Glazer, Dallas has signed maligned pass rusher Aldon Smith to a one year, $4 million contract. A 7th overall pick in 2011 for the 49ers, Smith hasn’t seen live NFL action since 2015, and he’s served multiple suspensions for violating both the league’s substance-abuse policy and the Personal Conduct Policy. His off-the-field rap sheet includes an alleged hit-and-run, DUI and vandalism.

Several weeks ago, Smith applied for reinstatement to the NFL due to the league’s more relaxed substance-abuse policy under the new CBA. The decision to reinstate Smith resides with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. There is no timeline for the decision to be made.

When he was on the field, Smith proved to be a dominant force in San Francisco, racking up 33.5 sacks in his first 32 games. He was cut by the 49ers during the 2014 season and joined the Raiders for the 2015 campaign.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: