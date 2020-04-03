Smithson Valley alumnus Josh Adkins enters transfer portal

SAN ANTONIO – After starting at quarterback for the last two seasons at New Mexico State, Smithson Valley alumnus Josh Adkins has put his name in the transfer portal and has already received an offer from the UTSA Roadrunners.

Grateful to announce that I have received an offer from UTSA! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/WfZb0FGiTs — Josh.0 (@joshadkins1313) March 27, 2020