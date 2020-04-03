69ºF

Smithson Valley alumnus Josh Adkins enters transfer portal

Career stats: 5,151 passing yards, 27 TDs at New Mexico State

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – After starting at quarterback for the last two seasons at New Mexico State, Smithson Valley alumnus Josh Adkins has put his name in the transfer portal and has already received an offer from the UTSA Roadrunners.

