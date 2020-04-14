61ºF

Mark Soto hired as new Johnson head football coach

Leaves San Marcos after eight seasons with Rattlers

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

San Marcos head football coach Mark Soto talks with KSAT 12's Larry Ramirez prior to the Rattler's home game against Smithson Valley on October 30, 2019. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – After bidding farewell to longtime head football coach Ron Rittimann in February, Johnson High School finally has their next leading man.

Mark Soto, former Athletic Director and head football coach at San Marcos high school, will lead the Jaguars onto the field next season. The hire was made official Monday evening at the North East ISD Board meeting. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Soto said goodbye to his team via zoom call today.

Soto spent eight years with the Rattlers and was at the helm for the program’s last District Championship in 2017. He also has prior experience at Judson high school, first suiting up at linebacker from 1988 to 1990, then serving as both assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for the Rockets before heading to San Marcos.

More news from Monday’s meeting, Kelly Parker has been named the new Executive Athletic Director of NEISD. Parker had previously worked for former AD Karen Funk who is retiring at the end of this school year.

