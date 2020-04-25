Cowboys draft defense, select Alabama CB Trevon Diggs in second round

ARLINGTON – After taking wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the first round on Thursday night, the Cowboys decided to open the second round with a splash on defense.

With the 51st overall pick, Dallas selected Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs, bolstering a secondary that finished in the upper echelon of the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (10th, 223.5) last season.

At 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, Diggs proved to be a consistent defender with the Crimson Tide in 2019, tallying career-highs in tackles (37, 20 solo), fumble recoveries (2) and interceptions (3). He was tied for the team lead with eight pass-breakups and notched the only pick six of his career, an 84-yarder, in Alabama’s 48-7 demolition of Arkansas on Oct. 26. Diggs became a full-time starter in 2018, but only played half the season due to a broken foot.

This is the first time the Cowboys have selected a cornerback in the first two rounds since taking Colorado’s Chidobe Awuzie with the 60th overall pick in 2017. Awuzie has recorded three interceptions over the last three seasons in Dallas.