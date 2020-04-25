Texans take TCU DT Ross Blacklock 40th overall

HOUSTON – After all of the offseason moves head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien has made this offseason, the Houston Texans finally made their first draft selection early in the second round on Friday evening.

With the 40th overall pick, the Texans selected TCU Defensive Tackle Ross Blacklock. The 6-foot-3, 290 pound lineman will look to strengthen a Houston defense that ranked near the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed per game (25th, 121.1) and total yards allowed per game (28th, 388.3).

Over the course of two full seasons with the Horned Frogs, Blacklock tallied 67 total tackles, 39 of them solo, and 5.5 sacks. He missed the entire 2018 season due to a torn achilles.