USL extends suspension of season, exploring scenarios for return to practice

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio FC fans might have to wait a little longer before they see the club take the pitch at Toyota Field again, but the players could be back to practice sooner rather than later.

USL PRESS RELEASE, APRIL 30, 2020 -- The United Soccer League provided additional updates today on how the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is affecting the 2020 USL Championship and League One seasons.

With approval of the Championship and League One Board of Governors, the USL has extended its temporary suspension of the 2020 Championship and League One seasons. The previous suspension ran through May 10, but with that timeline no longer tenable, the USL will await further guidance and clarity from local, state and national health authorities before announcing a new earliest return to play date. Both leagues have also extended their respective team training moratoriums through May 15. However, USL is also exploring scenarios that would allow for players to return to training facilities to conduct individual or small group work prior to May 15. Any re-opening of club facilities will be done in accordance with local and state guidelines, and with all involved adhering to strict players social distancing protocols.

As things stand today, the USL is still in a position to reschedule all matches in both leagues affected by the COVID-19 crisis to date, and will continue to receive guidance from public health experts, as well as a national medical task force comprised of other professional sports leagues and organizations from around the country. While a complete season remains the preferred outcome of any return to play scenario, a variety of alternative competitive formats in both the Championship and League One are also being explored as the USL continues to prioritize the health and wellness of everyone involved.