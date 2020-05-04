Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brenna Perez, Veterans Memorial High School

SAN ANTONIO – Just because the academic school year has ended classes on campus, doesn’t mean we cannot continue to recognize our local senior student athletes.

Usually, we bring students and their families over to the KSAT 12 studios to record their Scholar Athlete of the Week segment for our one-hour sports show Instant Replay. Due to many changes and honoring social distancing orders, we cannot record that segment in the traditional way.

However, the KSAT 12 Sports department still wants to give the student athletes who were nominated prior to the coronavirus outbreak a moment to be recognized.

With that in mind, senior Brenna Perez from Veterans Memorial High School took time out of her day last week to talk to us about a number of topics.

Check out our latest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brenna Perez from Veterans Memorial High School #KSATsports #Seniors2020 @JudsonISD https://t.co/OjUOwwBGGC pic.twitter.com/6BpHiD3GSs — KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA) May 4, 2020

“I’ve just been at home, staying fit and staying in shape,” said Perez. “I’ve also picked up on things I’ve always wanted to do like solve a Rubik’s Cube and I bought a ukulele and I’m learning to play that.”

Perez, who is ranked in the top ten percent of her class, also told us how she found out that she wouldn’t be returning to campus to finish her senior year.

“I was at home, hanging out with my dad and he got an e-mail saying that there wasn’t anymore school,” Perez said. “He sent it to me and it was really awful. That’s what I was looking forward to, going back to school, that was the hope I was holding onto.”

Perez played basket for Veterans Memorial all four years she was there. She was named first team all-district, the TABC All Region team, the TGCA All Academic and All-State team and was on the UIL’s 5A All Tournament team.

Perez has already accepted a full athletic scholarship to the University of the Incarnate Word where she will play basketball for the Cardinals. She also mentioned her desire to major in journalism once at UIW.

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 Sports for over 16 years and is an award-winning sports producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com