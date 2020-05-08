Cowboys have NFL’s third easiest schedule in 2020

The Mike McCarthy era begins in Los Angeles.

On Thursday evening, the NFL released the full 2020 season schedule for every team. The Dallas Cowboys enter this year looking to improve on 2019′s disappointing 8-8 finish, and they will have a very good chance of accomplishing that thanks to one of the league’s easiest schedules based on opponents’ winning percentage. Their 13 opponents combined to post a 117-138-1 record last season.

This year, Dallas will play five primetime games highlighted by the opener on Sunday Night football against the Rams on Sunday, Sept 13. The full slate of games -- pending potential coronavirus delays -- is below:

COWBOYS 2020 SEASON SCHEDULE