Cowboys have NFL’s third easiest schedule in 2020

Will open season in Los Angeles on September 13th

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) after the connected for a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
The Mike McCarthy era begins in Los Angeles.

On Thursday evening, the NFL released the full 2020 season schedule for every team. The Dallas Cowboys enter this year looking to improve on 2019′s disappointing 8-8 finish, and they will have a very good chance of accomplishing that thanks to one of the league’s easiest schedules based on opponents’ winning percentage. Their 13 opponents combined to post a 117-138-1 record last season.

This year, Dallas will play five primetime games highlighted by the opener on Sunday Night football against the Rams on Sunday, Sept 13. The full slate of games -- pending potential coronavirus delays -- is below:

COWBOYS 2020 SEASON SCHEDULE

WEEKDATEOPPONENTKICKOFF
1Sunday, 9/13at Los Angeles Rams7:20 p.m.
2Sunday, 9/20vs. Atlanta Falcons12:00 p.m.
3Sunday, 9/27at Seattle Seahawks3:25 p.m.
4Sunday, 10/4vs. Cleveland Browns12:00 p.m.
5Sunday, 10/11vs. New York Giants3:25 p.m.
6Monday, 10/19vs. Arizona Cardinals7:15 p.m.
7Sunday, 10/25at Washingon Redskins12:00 p.m.
8Sunday, 11/1at Philadelphia Eagles7:20 p.m.
9Sunday, 11/8vs. Pittsburgh Steelers3:25 p.m.
10BYE WEEK
11Sunday, 11/22at Minnesota Vikings3:25 p.m.
12Thursday, 11/26vs. Washington Redskins3:30 p.m.
13Thursday, 12/03at Baltimore Ravens7:20 p.m.
14Sunday, 12/13at Cincinnati Bengals12:00 p.m.
15Sunday, 12/20vs. San Francisco 49ers7:20 p.m.
16Sunday, 12/27vs. Philadelphia Eagles3:25 p.m.
17Sunday, 1/3at New York Giants12:00 p.m.

