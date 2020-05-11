Back Unturned Brewing Company gives back to community throughout stay-at-home order

SAN ANTONIO – The namesake for Back Unturned Brewing Co. is from the idea that co-owner Ricardo Garcia didn’t want to turn his back on his dreams. The brewery and pizzeria, which has been operating since November 2019, did anything but turn its back on the community it serves when greater San Antonio was mandated to shelter-at-home. The restaurant continued to stay open, offering curb-side pickup for both food and beer, but also ordered more groceries from distributors to offer guests.

“We saw the need for like all of these things around, especially with the grocery stores like running out of all kinds of stuff and like the first thing that came to mind was not only for our employees but for everyone around here as well that would need the products and things that we could provide,” said general manager, Carlos Ornelas. “All that we’re doing is just ordering a little bit extra.”

Ornelas said patrons were both surprised and appreciative of being able to purchase items such as milk, eggs and produce.

“We actually had several people that just kept coming back and like, ‘I just don’t want to go into long lines at HEB. I can’t find anything, do you guys have it?’ and it was just such an appreciation that they had for things that we were able to provide,” said Ornelas.

If that wasn’t enough, Back Unturned also offered a free six-inch pizza no-questions-asked to those in need.

“From my heart, this project is for the people,” said co-owner, Garcia. “And I want to show people what’s possible. For us, making a six-inch pizza doesn’t cost much so this is where I’d like to encourage other restaurants, businesses to do the same thing."

Throughout the suspension of dine-in service, the brewery has been able to stay afloat financially due in large part to the creativity of the staff. Offerings have included pizza kits and specials, such as multi-course options for two and four individuals, for delivery and curbside pickup.

“We have some really strong talent and just like everybody here, just pulled together, just banded together and pushed forward in these times,” said Ornelas. “I can’t thank them enough of being who they are as people and just like they buckled down and made it happen and it’s a team effort, not just one person,”

None of the staff was furloughed, however, weekly hours were cut resulting in less pay. Those employees will be back paid as Back Unturned was approved for the payroll protection program loan from the small business administration.

“I want to make sure they get those hours, the tips that they would have gotten and really just take care of them because that money is for them,” said Garcia.

Ultimately, the biggest service Back Unturned might have been providing these last eight weeks is what it does best.

“We’re providing pizza and beer and two things that I personally love and a lot of people do as well," said Ornelas. “Whether you love pizza or the other, I would just say that they go hand in hand and I just feel like we provided that outlet.”