Scholar Athlete of the Week: Anthony Castro, Harlandale High School

Published: May 11, 2020, 12:52 am Updated: May 11, 2020, 12:59 am

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Harlandale High School’s senior Anthony Castro.

Meet our newest scholar athlete of the week: Anthony Castro from Harlandale High School! #KSATsports @HarlandaleISD https://t.co/dfFoBgalrr pic.twitter.com/uMdHCZCXX0 — KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA) May 11, 2020

Castro played varsity baseball for Harlandale for two years. He told KSAT 12 Sports last week that since spring break, he’s stayed on top of his studies and helps keep his younger brother occupied while they have been stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Castro has been awarded a yearly scholarship to UIW and one from the Harlandale Education Foundation. Once at UIW this fall, Castro plans to major in biology.

