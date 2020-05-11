65ºF

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Anthony Castro, Harlandale High School

KSAT 12 Sports shines spotlight on local senior student athlete

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Anthony Castro from Harlandale High School is honored as our Scholar Athlete of the Week.
SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Harlandale High School’s senior Anthony Castro.

Castro played varsity baseball for Harlandale for two years. He told KSAT 12 Sports last week that since spring break, he’s stayed on top of his studies and helps keep his younger brother occupied while they have been stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Castro has been awarded a yearly scholarship to UIW and one from the Harlandale Education Foundation. Once at UIW this fall, Castro plans to major in biology.

