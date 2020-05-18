Scholar Athlete of the Week: Mary Warder, TMI Episcopal

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, TMI Episcopal’s senior Mary Warder.

Warder was the captain and four year member of the varsity swim team this past season. She also played on the varsity volleyball team since she was a freshman.

Warder maintains a 4.0 grade point average, is the treasurer of the National Honor Society, is the secretary of the TMI Student Council and is a peer mentor.

The graduating senior is the battalion commander of the Corps of Cadets at TMI Episcopal and will be attending West Point this coming summer.

