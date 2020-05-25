Scholar Athlete: Joseph Kuri, TMI Episcopal
SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, TMI Episcopal’s senior Joseph Kuri, the son of two doctors who he recognized on Instant Replay on Sunday.
Tonight's scholar athlete: 3-time state champ Joseph Kuri from TMI Episcopal. #KSATsports https://t.co/7pJaSZFY7n pic.twitter.com/rqLzaUBoyy— KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA) May 25, 2020
Kuri has played varsity soccer all four years of high school and is a three time state soccer champion. He’s been named First Team All-District every year since he was a freshman.
He’s a member of the Spanish Club, the Model UN and the Interact Club. Kuri maintains a 3.7 grade point average and will be playing soccer for Trinity University this coming season.
Kuri plans to major in international business and finance and become an investment banker in New York City.
