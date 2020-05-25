The Latest: Cortina seeks to postpone ski worlds to 2022

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI) would like to postpone next year’s Alpine skiing world championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo until March 2022.

Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malagò revealed the plans during an interview with RAI state TV on Sunday night.

Malagò says “this is the best solution” in order to avoid the championships being canceled or shortened after the fallout in Italy from the coronavirus pandemic.

Malagò says FISI would officially send the request to the International Ski Federation’s (FIS) board on Monday.

Cortina was already forced to cancel the World Cup finals in March this year due to the advancing virus.

Moving the worlds to March 2022 would put the event one month after the 2022 Beijing Olympics and likely force FIS to cancel that season’s finals in Méribel and Courchevel, France.

The Cortina worlds are currently scheduled for Feb. 7-21, 2021.

Worlds are usually held every other winter, in odd years.

