The Latest: Premier league clubs vote for contact training

Published: May 27, 2020, 5:14 am Updated: May 27, 2020, 6:31 am

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Premier League clubs have voted unanimously to resume contact training in the latest step toward restarting the soccer season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The league says players are now able to train as a group and “engage in tackling while minimizing any unnecessary close contact.”

Play has been suspended in the world’s richest league since March 13.

The league says “discussions are ongoing as work continues toward resuming the season.”

Players returned to training last week and have been practicing in small groups with social distancing maintained.

___

The final Asian qualifying place for the women’s soccer tournament at the Tokyo Olympics is set to be decided in February.

The Asian Football Confederation says the postponed two-leg series between China and South Korea will be played Feb. 19 and 24. No venues for the games were announced.

The games were previously postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed for one year.

The 12-team women’s tournament is scheduled to start in Japan ahead of the Olympic opening ceremony on July 23, 2021.

___

