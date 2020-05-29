The Latest: Spanish soccer league could use virtual crowds

Published: May 29, 2020, 3:13 am Updated: May 29, 2020, 4:26 am

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Spanish soccer league could use virtual crowds when the competition resumes in empty stadiums next month.

Spanish league president Javier Tebas says the league is working with the possibility of giving fans different options on how to watch the matches on television. He says they may be able to choose either the original feed with no fans or an alternative one with crowds superimposed on the stands.

Tebas says fans may also have the option of hearing pre-recorded crowd noise or stick with the live sound from the empty stadiums.

Tebas says the Spanish league is expected to resume on June 11 and finish on July 19. The next season would start on Sept. 12. The European competitions are set to be played after the end of the domestic leagues.

Tebas says he wants two or three league matches to be played every day until the end of the competition.

The Pan Pacific Swimming Championships won’t be held as planned in 2022 because of a crowded international sporting schedule brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Canada was scheduled to host the quadrennial event in 2022 but instead will host in 2026.

Swimming Canada says charter nations Australia, Canada, Japan and the United States “agreed to defer” the event.

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed to 2021. That then led to the swimming world championships being pushed back to May 2022.

The 2020 Junior Pan Pacific Championships were moved to August 2022 in Hawaii.

Fans will be in the stadiums when the Russian soccer league restarts next month.

The Russian government’s coronavirus task force says spectators will be allowed if they don’t exceed 10% of the stadium’s capacity.

The Russian league previously announced it will resume games on June 21.

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko says “both players and fans have missed the vivid emotions of a match and the noise from the stands. Soon all this will return.”

The move could help clubs stem losses from refunding ticket holders.

Only neighboring Belarus is currently holding professional soccer games with fans in the stadium.

The top two divisions of the Swedish league have been given the go-ahead to start their seasons on June 14.

There will be no spectators at matches.

The season was scheduled to start on April 4 but was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

