No California training camp for Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS – The Dallas Cowboys will not be able to hold its annual training camp in Oxnard, California this summer, ending a run that included the last eight summers and 13 of the last 16 seasons.

That is according to a number of reports on Tuesday that say the league informed all 32 teams that they must hold their training camps at team facilities only.

Oxnard has been a cherished location for the Cowboys for at least part of their training camp due to the cool California temperatures and the access to two football fields right next to the Marriott Residence Inn in Oxnard.

In fact, city officials were in the process of trying to extend their contract with the Cowboys for another three years when the coronavirus shut down all sports in March.

Now, the Cowboys will host their training camp at the Star Complex in Frisco, but that location only has one grass field outside even though the team does have access to indoor facilities provided by the Ford Center.

The last time the Cowboys did not train in Oxnard was 2011 when they held their camp in San Antonio. The team is scheduled to open its preseason in the annual Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio on August 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the NFL has yet to announce the date training camps can open.