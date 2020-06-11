NCAA proposal for extended college football preseason set

The NCAA football oversight committee has finalized a plan for an extended preseason that would include an additional two weeks for teams to hold walk-throughs.

The proposal goes to the Division I Council, which meets Tuesday, and is expected to be approve.

With the pandemic wiping out spring practice for most teams, along with the usual required summer activities for players such as weigh training and film study, a plan was needed to make up for the lost preparation time.

A proposed schedule had been circulating among NCAA members during the last week. Oversight committee chairman Shane Lyons, who is athletic director at West Virginia, told AP a few final tweaks were made Thursday. The final version permits teams to conduct the maximum six hours of unpadded walk-throughs per week while also requiring two days off for the players.

The extra two weeks of walk-throughs, weight training, conditioning and film study will be limited to 20 hours per week total and can begin 14 days prior to the start of normal 29-day preseason practice.

Teams are allowed to begin preseason practice 29 days before their scheduled first game.

Most major college football teams are set to kick off their seasons around Labor Day weekend, with a handful starting as early as Aug. 29.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and https://appodcasts.com/category/ap-top-25-college-football/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25