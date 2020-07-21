The Latest: Track meet in Berlin plans to have 3,500 fans

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The ISTAF track meet in Berlin has outlined plans to have up to 3,500 spectators in attendance on Sept. 13.

Organizers say they have developed a wide-ranging plan to ensure spectators stay healthy but haven’t revealed specifics. They were hoping for up to 45,000 fans at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin before the pandemic.

Meet director Martin Seeber says he hopes it will be “a first small step back to normality.”

Pole vault world record holder Armand “Mondo” Duplantis is headlining the event.

The announcement comes as other European track meets plan to bring fans back. Tickets are on sale for the Diamond League meet in Monaco next month and organizers in Lausanne are staging a pole vault competition in the city which could have 5,000 fans if Swiss authorities agree.

___

This season’s Scottish Cup final will be played midway through next season.

The Scottish soccer federation says the pandemic-delayed competition will be completed on Dec. 20. That is more than seven months after the original date for the final on May 9.

The competition was stopped at the semifinal stage. Defending champion Celtic will play Aberdeen and Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Hibernian will meet in the other semifinal on the weekend of Oct. 31-Nov. 1 at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Organizers say players who would ordinarily be barred from playing for a second team in the same competition can play for their new club even if they were earlier fielded by a different team.

The 2020-21 season in the Scottish league will start on Aug. 1. The 2019-20 league season did not resume after the lockdown and Celtic was declared champion based on average points per game.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports