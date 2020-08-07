Derrick White scores 24 as Spurs beat Jazz to stay in playoff chase

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The San Antonio Spurs beat a short-handed Utah Jazz team on Friday afternoon to remain in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race.

Derrick White scored 24 points and Jakob Poeltl added a season-high 19 points with 10 rebounds to propel San Antonio to a 119-111 victory.

The Spurs bounced back after back-to-back losses. They are now 3-2 since the the NBA restarted play on the Walt Disney World property.

Utah has already clinched a playoff berth and rested four starters, including all-stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

White made four 3-pointers en route to his big game and added six rebounds and four assists. He’s averaged nearly 22 points per game in five outings in Orlando.

All five Spurs starters scored in double figures and Rudy Gay chipped in 14 points off the bench.

San Antonio remains in the hunt for the 8th or 9th seed along with Memphis, Portland, Phoenix, Sacramento and New Orleans. San Antonio has three seeding games remaining to get into the 9th seed.

The Spurs play New Orleans Sunday at 2 p.m. on ABC/KSAT-12.