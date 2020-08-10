95ºF

Sports

Here’s what has to happen for the Spurs to make NBA playoffs

Spurs fighting to get into playoffs with 3 other teams

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Spurs, NBA, San Antonio, Basketball, Local, Derrick White, Gregg Popovich
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 09: Jrue Holiday #11 of the New Orleans Pelicans dives for a loose ball between Dejounte Murray #5 and Derrick White #4 of the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 9, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ashley Landis - Pool/Getty Images)
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 09: Jrue Holiday #11 of the New Orleans Pelicans dives for a loose ball between Dejounte Murray #5 and Derrick White #4 of the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 9, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ashley Landis - Pool/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs have been one of the surprise teams in the NBA bubble, but in order for them to advance to the playoffs they will need help.

Memphis, Portland, San Antonio and Phoenix all remain in contention for the 8th and 9th seeds.

RECAP: Spurs help playoff chances, top Pelicans, Zion 122-113

Two of those teams will meet in a play-in series for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The question now is what does San Antonio need to have happen in order to qualify for what would be a record-setting 23rd straight playoffs appearance?

First thing. The Spurs need to win their last two games of the regular season.

RECAP: Derrick White scores 24 as Spurs beat Jazz to stay in playoff chase

They play Houston on Tuesday and Utah on Thursday to close out their bubble games. Both of those teams are in the playoffs so it remains to be seen how they approach their matchups against San Antonio. Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni reportedly announced on Monday that James Harden would not play against San Antonio.

If the Spurs win both games, they can get the 8th seed if:

  • Memphis loses its final two games
  • Portland and Phoenix lose one of their remaining games

San Antonio can get the 9th seed if:

  • Spurs win both games
  • Memphis, Portland and Phoenix lose one of its remaining games

Phoenix can still leapfrog the Spurs if both teams win out. The Suns would have then gone 8-0 in the bubble and would surpass San Antonio on winning percentage points.

RELATED: Popovich provides history lesson on Indiana lynchings, meaning behind Billie Holiday song ‘Strange Fruit’

Head coach Gregg Popovich has said from the start of the NBA bubble play that a major focus for the organization would be to use these games to develop the young talent on the roster. The Spurs have done just that with breakout performances from Derrick White and Keldon Johnson.

Popovich said Sunday that getting into the playoffs would be “fantastic” and he’s thrilled with the way the team has come together in Orlando.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: