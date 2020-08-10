Here’s what has to happen for the Spurs to make NBA playoffs

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs have been one of the surprise teams in the NBA bubble, but in order for them to advance to the playoffs they will need help.

Memphis, Portland, San Antonio and Phoenix all remain in contention for the 8th and 9th seeds.

RECAP: Spurs help playoff chances, top Pelicans, Zion 122-113

Two of those teams will meet in a play-in series for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The question now is what does San Antonio need to have happen in order to qualify for what would be a record-setting 23rd straight playoffs appearance?

First thing. The Spurs need to win their last two games of the regular season.

RECAP: Derrick White scores 24 as Spurs beat Jazz to stay in playoff chase

They play Houston on Tuesday and Utah on Thursday to close out their bubble games. Both of those teams are in the playoffs so it remains to be seen how they approach their matchups against San Antonio. Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni reportedly announced on Monday that James Harden would not play against San Antonio.

If the Spurs win both games, they can get the 8th seed if:

Memphis loses its final two games

Portland and Phoenix lose one of their remaining games

San Antonio can get the 9th seed if:

Spurs win both games

Memphis, Portland and Phoenix lose one of its remaining games

Phoenix can still leapfrog the Spurs if both teams win out. The Suns would have then gone 8-0 in the bubble and would surpass San Antonio on winning percentage points.

RELATED: Popovich provides history lesson on Indiana lynchings, meaning behind Billie Holiday song ‘Strange Fruit’

Head coach Gregg Popovich has said from the start of the NBA bubble play that a major focus for the organization would be to use these games to develop the young talent on the roster. The Spurs have done just that with breakout performances from Derrick White and Keldon Johnson.

Popovich said Sunday that getting into the playoffs would be “fantastic” and he’s thrilled with the way the team has come together in Orlando.