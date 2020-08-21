Conference USA postpones volleyball, soccer to spring

DALLAS – While the fall schedule keeps changing and adapting for the UTSA football team, it appears that volleyball and soccer will have to wait for their first taste of competition.

On Friday afternoon, Conference USA announced that fall team sports, namely volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer, and their respective conference championships will be postponed to the spring of 2021. This includes the UTSA Roadrunners, who are usually scheduled to begin competition by the end of August.

The move was made primarily to ensure that student athletes still have the chance to play this year and participate in any NCAA-sanctioned events. It also comes moments after the NCAA voted to extend an extra year of eligibility to all fall athletes who find their seasons canceled outright due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Conference USA announced the postponement of soccer and volleyball to the spring.#BirdsUp 🤙 https://t.co/xN1z8Ckice — UTSA Athletics (@UTSAAthletics) August 21, 2020

“We value the opportunity for our schools to compete at the highest level and play for championships” said C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod. “Moving these sports to the spring maintains those opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches and fans.”

“We fully support this decision, which will allow for our soccer and volleyball programs to align their seasons with other conferences to create more scheduling opportunities and with the NCAA and other postseason championship dates,” UTSA Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lisa Campos said.

Specific dates for competition and season formats will be announced at a later date.

